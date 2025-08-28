Mega Hawlucha announced for Pokémon Legends Z-A

The Pokémon Company has announced Mega Hawlucha, which will debut in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Originally teased in a wrestling match-style poster with Machamp, a new trailer has shown off the Mega Evolved form of the Pokémon.

Hawlucha originally debuted in Pokémon X and Y on the Nintendo 3DS in 2013.

The Pokémon Company also recently announced Mega Victreebel.

During the closing ceremony of the Pokémon World Championships, The Pokémon Company announced Z-A Battle Club, a new four-player multiplayer mode coming to Pokémon Legends Z-A.

VGC recently got a chance to try a world-first hands-on demo with Pokémon Legends Z-A during the Pokémon World Championships in Anaheim, California.

We had the chance to check out the new Mega Rogue Pokemon battles, which sees the player taking on giant-sized versions of Mega-Evolved Pokemon.

Pokémon Legends Z-A will be released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16.

Players who buy the Switch edition in either physical or digital form will have the option to upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition of the game by buying an upgrade pack.

According to Nintendo, the Switch 2 Edition of Pokémon Legends Z-A has an improved frame rate and “higher resolution for sharper graphics”.