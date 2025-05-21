Mega Charizard to star in Pokémon Inferno X trading card game set later this year

Mega Charizard will star in another Pokémon TCG set, this time Inferno X, which will come to Japan in September.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game will close out the Scarlet and Violet era with Black Bolt and White Flare later this year, and now we have an idea of what’s to come next, when the era of Mega Pokémon begins this Summer.

Mega Pokémon are special, evolved forms of Pokémon that require Mega Stones. Only certain Pokémon received Mega Evolutions when they were first introduced in Pokémon X and Y. While the mechanic has been resting for some time, they are due to return in Pokémon Legends: Z-A later this year.

According to Pokebeach, September will see the release of Pokémon TCG Mega Inferno X in Japan.

Inferno X will be the second set of the new Mega era, which will begin with Mega Brave and Mega Symphonia, which are due to be released in Japan in August. Inferno X will reportedly star Mega Charizard X, which could imply that an Inferno Y set will be released at the same time, starring Mega Charizard Y.

Pokémon Black Bolt and Pokémon White Flare will be the English Pokémon TCG’s first-ever dual set when they release in July. The set will feature all 156 Unova Pokémon and will introduce a brand-new rarity.

Earlier this year, The Pokémon Company released a statement addressing multiple fan reports that trading cards have been difficult to find, saying that it’s printing as many cards as possible and working to replenish stock at retailers as quickly as it is able to.

“We’re aware that some fans are experiencing difficulties purchasing certain Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) products due to very high demand impacting availability,” the statement reads.

“We understand this inconvenience can be disappointing for fans, and we are actively working to print more of the impacted Pokémon TCG products as quickly as possible and at maximum capacity to acknowledge this. Reprinted products are expected to be available at participating retailers as soon as possible.”