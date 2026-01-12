Media Molecule co-founder and Bullfrog veterans on board for Peter Molyneux’s ‘final’ god game, Masters of Albion

Peter Molyneux’s next god game, Masters of Albion, will release on April 22 exclusively on PC via Steam, developer 22cans has announced.

Molyneux first appeared at 2024’s Gamescom Opening Night Live to announce Masters of Albion, an entirely self-funded game that he said was an “open-world God game” drawing on elements from all his previous work, such as Black & White, Populous, Dungeon Keeper, and Fable.

On Monday, 22cans published a new trailer and details on the game, which is being developed by a team of industry stalwarts, including Media Molecule co-founder and longtime Molyneux collaborator, Mark Healey, who created art for classic games like Blac & White, Fable, and Theme Park.

Dreams and LittleBigPlanet director Healey left Media Molecule in 2023. His LinkedIn profile confirms he’s since taken on the role of art director at 22Cans and is excited “to be working in a small team with lovely people riding wave of creative intuition”.

Also working on the game is BAFTA-nominated composer Russell Shaw, who created music and audio for over a decade of classic Bullfrog and Lionhead games; Black & White 2 designer Iain Wright; and LittleBigPlanet art director Kareem Ettouney.

“Blending strategy, simulation, town management, and real-time defence, the game gives players extraordinary freedom to play the game the way they want to play it,” reads a synopsis for Masters of Albion.

“Taking inspiration from some of Peter’s classic titles, Masters of Albion is a return to form, blending gameplay mechanics from multiple genres, strategy with simulation, town management with defence, to reinvigorate the god game, and give players the power and freedom to create. Or destroy…”

Peter Molyneux said in a statement: “Masters of Albion is the culmination of my life’s work, a game that owes so much to titles like Dungeon Keeper, Black & White, and Fable.

“It’s a totally unique game that we hope will delight players, a game that brings God Games into the modern gaming landscape and puts the genre firmly back on the map.”

Previously, Molyneux has said he sees Masters of Albion as a chance at redemption after “overpromising” on ambitious projects like the online mobile titles, Curiosity: What’s in the Cube. The designer also claimed this would likely be his final game, due to his age.

“I admit now that I did overpromise on things, and said things that I shouldn’t have said about Curiosity,” he told Edge Magazine last year. “But I only ever did that because I thought it was the right thing to do at the time. And so, Masters of Albion is a redemption title for me. But also, it’s my last game. It just is.”