McDonald’s unveils early access to Minecraft McFlurry

McDonald’s has announced that its upcoming Minecraft-inspired McFlurry will be going on sale early for some customers.

From today, customers with the McDonald’s app can get the new Apple Cake McFlurry. The item will be on sale everywhere from Wednesday.

“The Apple Cake McFlurry consists of a soft dairy ice cream swirled with apple and shortcake pieces and finished with a sour apple sauce,” according to a press release.

The promotion, alongside Happy Meal toys and other promotional items, is set to celebrate the live-action Minecraft movie, which stars Jack Black.

The Minecraft movie will be released on April 2, 2025, internationally, and on April 4 in the US. Helmed by Jared Hess, who previously directed Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre, the film’s headline stars are Black and Jason Momoa.

They’re joined by Emma Myers (Wednesday), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy) and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), among others.

It was announced last year that Merlin Entertainments, the group behind Alton Towers, Peppa Pig World, Madame Tussauds, and Legoland, has acquired the global theme park rights to Minecraft.

As part of the deal, two attractions are planned to open in the UK and the US in 2026 and 2027, respectively. These first attractions won’t be full-scale Minecraft theme parks, but will instead be included as themed areas in existing Merlin locations.

An interactive Minecraft experience is opening in London next month.