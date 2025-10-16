McDonald’s Japan is selling Street Fighter themed burgers

McDonald’s Japan has started a new campaign featuring burgers based on Street Fighter 2.

The campaign, which is called Street Burgers, offers three different burgers representing Ryu, Ken and Chun-Li.

Ryu’s burger is the Burnt Garlic Mayonnaise Egg Teriyaki burger, and is promoted online with an animation of Ryu throwing a burger-shaped fireball at Akuma. Akuma throws a garlic-shaped fireball and the two combine to make the burger.

Chun-Li’s burger is the Yurinchi Fried Chicken Mayonnaise burger, and features a similar animation of Chun-Li fighting Guile.

Ken’s burger, meanwhile, is a more straightforward Triple Cheeseburger, and its accompanying animation has him fighting M Bison.

According to McDonald’s, the Street Burgers will start appearing in Japanese McDonald’s stores from Wednesday, October 22, and will be a limited time menu item.

McDonald’s Japan had previously been tweeting Street Fighter themed teasers, leading some to wonder whether it was teasing a Street Fighter themed Happy Meal.

It doesn’t appear that this is the case, however, meaning any video game fans looking to visit McDonald’s for a Street Fighter related treat should probably do so with an empty stomach.

It’s unlikely that the Street Burgers campaign will lead to the sort of carnage caused by McDonald’s recent Pokémon campaign in Japan, which was shut down early by the restaurant chain.

The promotion, which was featured a new Pikachu Pokémon card, and was supposed to last three days, was ended after just one day due to “higher than expected sales”.

Reports subsequently emerged that people were buying thousands of dollars worth of food, removing the Pokémon cards, and then leaving the uneaten food on the street to rot. This, combined with reports of boxes of the cards being illegally sold by McDonald’s employees, caused the promotion to be quickly shut down.