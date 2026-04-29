May’s PlayStation Plus Essential ‘free’ games include EA Sports FC 26

Sony has confirmed May’s PlayStation Plus Essential monthly ‘free’ games, added as part of the subscription service.

Notably, when May’s PS Plus titles become available starting Tuesday, May 5, Essential subscribers will be able to claim EA Sports FC 26, which is the football sim’s latest installment.

PlayStation Plus members will also receive an EA Sports FC 26 PlayStation Plus Icons Pack as a special add-on entitlement, redeemable during May.

In addition to FC 26, PS5 Souslike action RPG, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is coming to PS Plus. The game, released last summer, is set during the late Ming Dynasty and tells an alternate history of the period, with the player controlling pirate Bai Wuchang as she attempts to confront the Feathering Disease afflicting the land.

The third and final PS Plus monthly game for May is Nine Sols for PS5 and PS4. Nine Sols is a hand-drawn 2D action-platformer with “Sekiro-inspired, deflection-based combat”, according to its developer. “Face off against ancient deities, explore a land once ruled by an ancient alien race, and follow a vengeful hero on a quest to slay the 9 Sols—the powerful rulers of this forsaken realm.”

All three games will be available to claim from May 5 until early June, at which point they will be replaced by another selection of titles.

As ever, players who claim the games will be able to continue playing them after they’re no longer available to claim, as long as they remain subscribed to any PlayStation Plus tier.

April’s PlayStation Plus games remain available to claim until May 4, including Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream.