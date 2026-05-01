May Game Release Dates: These are the biggest games releasing this month

May’s video game release dates include big blockbusters like Forza Horizon 6 and 007: First Light, alongside smaller oddities like My Little Puppy and Froggy Hates Snow.

So far, the start of the year has seen big new games like Resident Evil Requiem, Pokémon Pokopia, Saros, Pragmata, and more released for consoles and PC, but it’s possible the best is yet to come.

Looking ahead to future new game release dates, 007: First Light, Forza Horizon 6, and Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight are arriving in May, with more confirmed releases filling the calendar recently, like Wolverine, Splatoon Raiders, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, and Star Wars: Galactic Racer.

May 2026’s big new video game release dates

Mixtape

Thursday, May 7 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2)

Annapurna’s latest narrative-driven adventure game follows three high school friends on their last big night out. “En route to their final party together, a perfectly curated playlist draws the trio into dreamlike reenactments of their formative memories.”

Tuesday, May 12 (PC, Xbox, PS5)

Supermassive Games returns with a new sci-fi horror thriller that naturally features a branching storyline, offering meaningful choices to the player. “Hunted by an alien organism capable of mimicking its prey, the crew of the Cassiopeia must outwit their pursuers to make it home alive.”

Thursday, May 14 (PC, Xbox)

Following a legal saga that challenged the firing of its leadership team, Unknown Worlds is finally bringing Subnautica 2 to early access this month. The survival adventure game is set on an all-new alien ocean world, which players can explore alone or with friends.

Forza Horizon 6

Tuesday, May 19 (Xbox, PC)

Playground games kicks off a potentially prolific year with its latest installment in arguably the greatest racing franchise around right now. Set in Japan, players can race over 550 real-world cars and become a racing Legend in what Playground calls “Forza Horizon’s biggest open world driving adventure yet”.

Thursday, May 21 (Switch 2)

Yoshi’s latest 2D platformer looks predictable in some ways, but surprisingly original in others. The Switch 2 game sees a talking encyclopedia named Mr. E suddenly fall from the sky onto Yoshi’s Island. Inside his pages, the Yoshis discover a wide variety of creatures and discover their unique characteristics.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Friday, May 22 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

The fourth game in the Lego Batman video game series features an original story in which Bruce Wayne creates bonds with trusted allies while facing off against Gotham City’s well-known DC Super-Villains, including The Joker, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, Bane, and more.

007 First Light

Wednesday, May 27 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

Hitman developer IO Interactive takes on one of the biggest franchises of all with this original James Bond story, tackling the 00 Agent’s origins. Mixing Hitman-esque sandboxes with explosive Uncharted-style linear action, there’s plenty of optimism that this could be one of the best games of the year.

Other big games releasing in May

Motorslice – Tuesday, May 5 (PC, PS5, Xbox)

– Tuesday, May 5 (PC, PS5, Xbox) Froggy Hates Snow – Thursday, May 7 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2)

– Thursday, May 7 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2) Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes – Monday, May 11 (PC)

– Monday, May 11 (PC) Call of the Elder Gods – Tuesday, May 12 (PC, PS5, Switch 2, Xbox)

– Tuesday, May 12 (PC, PS5, Switch 2, Xbox) Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Tuesday, May 12 (Switch 2)

– Tuesday, May 12 (Switch 2) Outbound – Thursday, May 14 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch, Switch 2)

– Thursday, May 14 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch, Switch 2) Darksiders Warmastered Edition – Tuesday, May 19 (Xbox, PS5)

– Tuesday, May 19 (Xbox, PS5) Rune Dice – Tuesday, May 19 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch)

– Tuesday, May 19 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch) Thick as Thieves – Wednesday, May 20 (PC)

– Wednesday, May 20 (PC) Beastro – Thursday, May 21 (PC, PS5, Xbox)

– Thursday, May 21 (PC, PS5, Xbox) Coffee Talk Tokyo – Thursday, May 21 (PS5, PC, Switch, Xbox)

– Thursday, May 21 (PS5, PC, Switch, Xbox) Starbites – Thursday, May 21 (PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)

– Thursday, May 21 (PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox, PC) Luna Abyss – Thursday, May 21 (PC, PS5, Xbox)

– Thursday, May 21 (PC, PS5, Xbox) Bubsy 4D – Friday, May 22 (PS5, Switch, Xbox, PC)

– Friday, May 22 (PS5, Switch, Xbox, PC) Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition – Friday, May 22 (Switch 2)

– Friday, May 22 (Switch 2) Paralives – Monday, May 25 Early Access (PC)

– Monday, May 25 Early Access (PC) The Relic: First Guardian – The Relic: First Guardian – Tuesday, May 26 (PC, PS5, Xbox)

– Tuesday, May 26 (PC, PS5, Xbox) Necrophosis: Full Consciousness – Thursday, May 28 (PC, PS5, Xbox)

– Thursday, May 28 (PC, PS5, Xbox) Stray – Thursday, May 28 (Switch 2)

– Thursday, May 28 (Switch 2) Wandering Sword – Thursday, May 28 (PS5)

– Thursday, May 28 (PS5) Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition – Friday, May 29 (Switch 2)

– Friday, May 29 (Switch 2) My Little Puppy – Friday, May 29 (PS5, Switch 2)

– Friday, May 29 (PS5, Switch 2) Unrailed 2: Back on Track – Friday, May 29 (PC, Switch, Switch 2)