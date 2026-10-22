Mass Effect Universe trailer leaks online, showcases what BioWare was working on before being shut down

A trailer for Mass Effect Universe has been leaked online, showcasing the last game BioWare was working on before being shut down earlier this week.

The Mass Effect Universe trailer first appeared on Reddit and was being shared online by fans, influencers, and insiders. Reddit mods were unable to confirm if it was real at the time, but Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier has now confirmed that it is real.

“Can confirm that this is a real trailer of the Mass Effect game that BioWare was developing up until its closure yesterday,” Schreier shared on Bluesky.

The leaked trailer gives fans a look at what the in-development Mass Effect 5 would’ve been. It uses pre-production assets and was assembled by a small team inside BioWare.

The trailer appears to tease a small-scale spy thriller-style story featuring fan-favorite characters like Liara T’Soni. It would’ve been set in the Milky Way Galaxy at some point after the Reaper war featured in the Mass Effect trilogy.

Fans on Reddit have been sharing their thoughts and feelings. “God, this makes me even more distraught,” said TerraxFormer.

“A spy thriller is such a cool concept for a re-entry to the series,” said harrywilko. “Man, I’m just so sad and angry.”

In November of 2025, BioWare assured fans “EA remains committed” regarding development of Mass Effect 5. Despite that, EA closed BioWare and cancelled Mass Effect Universe this week.

A Mass Effect TV series is “still in production” despite BioWare’s closure.