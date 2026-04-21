Mass Effect TV show writer denies reports that it’s been rewritten to accommodate non-players

The writer of the upcoming Mass Effect TV show has denied a report that it’s been rewritten to accommodate people who don’t play video games.

Hollywood newsletter The Ankler claimed earlier this month that the show, which is currently in development at Amazon Prime Video, would have to be rewritten to some extent to make sure non-players would be able to engage with it.

The report claimed this decision was down to Amazon’s new head of global TV, Peter Friedlander, who has reportedly been actively giving his approval on script changes on numerous Prime Video projects.

The claim that Assassin’s Creed is being rewritten has now been challenged by Daniel Casey, the show’s writer and producer.

As reported by Wccftech, Casey – who previously wrote the ninth Fast & Furious movie – took to Bluesky to claim that he had never been told to rewrite the show to accommodate non-players.

Replying to a user who asked if there was truth to the reports, Casey replied: “So, I can’t talk about the specifics of what I’m writing (I’ve signed NDAs, etc) – but for whatever it’s worth, that article by the Ankler caught me off guard just as much as you.

“I don’t know where that ‘non-gaming audiences’ quote came from or who said it, but at no point has that been said to me.”

So, I can’t talk about the specifics of what I’m writing (I’ve signed NDAs, etc) — but for whatever it’s worth, that article by the Ankler caught me off guard just as much as you. I don’t know where that “non-gaming audiences” quote came from or who said it, but at no point has that been said to me. — Daniel Casey (@danielcaseytypes.bsky.social) 2026-04-20T03:02:07.176Z

It was originally reported back in November 2021 that Amazon was “nearing a deal” to make a Mass Effect TV series, but it wasn’t until November 2024 that reports emerged that the show was “officially in development” and Amazon MGM Studios was finally going ahead with the project.

As well as Casey serving as writer and producer, the show will also be executive produced by Karim Zreik (Jessica Jones), Ari Arad (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and BioWare‘s Michael Gamble, the project director on the next Mass Effect game.

Gamble reassured fans last November that the fifth game in the Mass Effect series is still in development despite there being few updates since it was teased in 2023.

At the same time, Gamble also confirmed that the Mass Effect live-action series will feature a story set after the original game trilogy’s timeline, saying: “It won’t be a retread of Commander Shepard’s story – because after all, that’s YOUR story, isn’t it?”