Mass Effect TV series ‘still in production’ despite BioWare closure, as game director writes: ‘At least I can play GTA 6’

Amazon’s planned Mass Effect TV show is reportedly still in development, despite Wednesday’s news that the next game in the series has been canceled and developer BioWare has closed.

That’s according to IGN, which claims that the Amazon MGM Studios project remains in development with all previously announced creatives still attached.

The Mass Effect series was first reported back in 2021 when it was claimed that Amazon was “nearing a deal”, but it wasn’t until November 2024 that reports emerged that the show was “officially in development”.

The show was set to be executive produced by Karim Zreik (Jessica Jones), Ari Arad (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and BioWare‘s Michael Gamble, the developer who oversaw the next Mass Effect game before its cancellation.

Gamble reassured fans last November that the fifth game in the Mass Effect series was still in development despite there being few updates since it was teased in 2023.

At the same time, he confirmed that the Mass Effect live-action series would feature a story set after the original game trilogy’s timeline, saying: “It won’t be a retread of Commander Shepard’s story – because after all, that’s YOUR story, isn’t it?”

Electronic Arts announced the closure of BioWare on Wednesday. The news comes two months after the completion of EA’s $55 billion sale to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). Notably, the leveraged buyout left the company with around $18 billion in debt and paying around $1.8 billion per year in interest alone.

Reacting to the closure on Wednesday, Gamble wrote on social media: “Your support has meant everything to me over the past 17 years at BioWare.”

He added: “I could probably scroll for hours and continue reading the words of support for the studio, the legacy, and the impact that BioWare has had on you. It means so much to us.

“There is so much talent on this team of of OGs, so if you are aware of any roles, please send them. I will personally vouch for everyone in my crew. As for me: At least I don’t have to call in sick when GTA 6 comes out.”