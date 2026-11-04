Mass Effect merch drops continue for N7 Day as fans fight to save the series

Dark Horse Direct has teased a new Mass Effect statuette, set to be unveiled on November 6.

This is now the second merch drop marking N7 Day, a fan celebration of the Mass Effect series that BioWare often marked with official reveals. This will be the first N7 Day since BioWare was abruptly shuttered by EA, cancelling the in-development Mass Effect Universe.

Responding to a fan on X, Dark Horse confirmed that this reveal was planned prior to the studio’s closure: “We had this planned and despite the news, we wanted to make sure Mass Effect fans still had something to look forward to on N7 Day!”

Dark Horse’s announcement comes alongside YouTooz’s own merch tease for N7 Day. The fact that these partnerships were in place prior to BioWare’s closure suggests that the studio had something planned for N7 Day this year, tiding fans over while they waited for the next entry in the series.

“You have come too far. This is not your domain. You have breached the darkness.”



Stay tuned for a special N7 Day announcement this Friday, November 6th @ 9AM PT 👀@DarkHorseComics @BioWare @MassEffect #MassEffect pic.twitter.com/uabH16UWbw — Dark Horse Direct (@DarkHorseDirect) November 4, 2026

Last year, for example, we were given a piece of concept art for the new Mass Effect game, as well as a secret message that pointed to the new game focusing on the Krogan. Previously, we were given a short teaser trailer, seemingly showing our new player character.

We know that BioWare had a trailer for Mass Effect Universe ready to go, so perhaps it would have been shared on N7 Day this year. That trailer was leaked online shortly after the announcement that the studio was closing down.

It has since been reported that EA decided to shut down BioWare so that it could instead focus on funding Star Wars Battlefront 3. Incidentally, BioWare created the Mass Effect series as something of a spiritual successor to its own Star Wars game, Knights of the Old Republic.

While the new Mass Effect game has been cancelled, the Amazon series is still in production, unaffected by BioWare’s closure. In the meantime, fans have mobilised, starting the Save Mass Effect campaign to ensure that the series has a future beyond this show. Right now, it’s unclear if EA has any plans for future Mass Effect games.