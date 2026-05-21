Former Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and The Long Dark devs form Studio Reset

Canadian indie studio, Studio Reset, has been established by a team of former BioWare, Inflexion Games, and Timbre Games developers.

As spotted by Game Developer, Studio Reset is currently working on “a neon-noir supernatural mystery game set in a stylized Canadian cityscape.”

Kaelin Lavallée serves as creative Director, Francis Lacuna as art director, and Kris Schoneberg as design director. All three have credits on high-profile BioWare games, including Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Mass Effect, and Anthem.

In an FAQ shared with Game Developer, Studio Reset stresses that it’s emphasising sustainability. “We want to build original worlds with focus, intention, and a team that can stay close to the work, the creative vision, and the players we are making it for,” Lavallée said.

Schoneberg went on the record to say, “We want players to understand that perspective is part of the evidence. Who is looking at the case matters, because each investigator brings their own expertise, history, instincts, and blind spots.”

On the Studio Reset website, the team shares why they founded a studio together: “The three of us have spent a long time making games together. Through all of it – the shipped titles, the hard lessons, the decisions that worked and the ones that very much didn’t – we kept gravitating toward the same qualities in each other. The same instincts. The same stubbornness about what matters. The same belief that the people you make something with are just as important as the thing itself.

“At some point, that stops feeling like coincidence and starts feeling like a reason. So we took everything we’d built and learned together, and we Reset.”