Marvel’s Wolverine director says the game’s extreme gore can be turned off

The game director of Marvel’s Wolverine says the extreme gore can be turned off for those who find it too much.

In an interview with IGN, Mike Daly said it was important that the game be extremely bloody because the Wolverine series is known for its high level of violence.

According to Daly, there were never any plans to hold back on the violence, because without it the resulting game would have disappointed dedicated Wolverine fans who have come to expect it.

“From the inception of the project, we knew that the number one most important thing was to bring the Wolverine fantasy to life,” Daly explained. “Not just that, but make it the ultimate Wolverine fantasy. And when you look at the aspects of the character and all the stories he’s been through in his history, it was clear that violence was a key part of that.

“So that was never really in question, and it was kind of baked into how we made decisions from the very beginning. So we knew that we were going to have to bring that out in gameplay, put it in your hands as a player, make it a part of the story.

“But at the same time, Insomniac Games, we want to have a grounded world with believable things that happen. So we didn’t want to go over the top. We really wanted to hit the bullseye on what is the best representation of Wolverine, what delivers fan expectations, and what’s going to keep the claw combat action satisfying over the whole course of the playthrough.

“So those are the things we calibrated against. You can see the results for yourself because we’ve put it in the trailer. The way I would describe it is that we were unapologetically violent. We knew it would have to accomplish that in order to accomplish our ultimate mission. And because of that, the gameplay retains satisfaction.”

Despite this, Daly also acknowledged that not every player will want to play a game with such a high level of gore, and so the game does have an option to turn it off.

“All that being said, we know that it’s not for everyone,” he said, “and because we knew this was going to be a big part of the game from the beginning, we also implemented an accessibility feature to turn off gore.

“It’s clearly integrated into the game in a lot of different ways, and so it’s a nuanced feature that is very selective about what we show, what we censor, turning off blood and things like that, just in order to make it more palatable to people who don’t really want to have that part of the experience.”

Earlier this week Insomniac premiered seven minutes of Wolverine gameplay, showing the combat in action and highlighting the game’s extreme gore.