Marvel Tokon’s Year One DLC roster confirmed, including Venom, Thor and Jubilee

The full Year One DLC line-up for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls has been confirmed.

As revealed during the EVO France fighting game competition this past weekend, a total of four characters will be coming to the game over the course of the next year, as well as one stage.

The first to be added is Phoenix Cyclops, who was previously announced last week. He’ll be added to the game on November 2, it’s been confirmed.

He’ll be followed by Thor (the Jane Foster version), who will arrive in ‘Winter 2027’. Because of the order the characters are listed, this likely means early 2027, rather than late in the year.

Spring 2027 will see the arrival of Venom, as well as a new stage set on the planet Klyntar, the living prison created by symbiotes.

Finally, rounding off the Year 1 DLC is X-Men teenager Jubilee, who will arrive in Summer 2027.

All four characters and the Klyntar stage will be available to purchase individually, but a Year One pass will also be offered for those who wish to buy them all at a reduced price.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls was released in August and was critically well received, with a current Metacritic score of 85.

The game had problematic launch on Steam, however, with players reporting stuttering and inconsistent frame rates – something more forgivable in an action adventure game or an RPG, but not in a fighting game where expert players may study certain techniques on a frame-by-frame basis.

Producer Takeshi Yamanaka told VGC in August that while he was “very appreciative” to see “a positive reception” to the game’s content itself, and among console players, the team was also well aware of the issues faced by PC players.

“Currently, the team is hard at work on fixing these issues, and we’ve now released two urgent patches,” he said at the time. “The CPU processing load issue has been greatly improved now as of the latest patch. However, the team is still hard at work to continue working on resolving remaining issues.”