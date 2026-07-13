Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls’ single player mode was written by Uncanny X-Men’s Kieron Gillen

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls’ single-player mode was written by Kieron Gillen, writer of Uncanny X-Men, The Wicked + The Divine, and Phonogram.

Gillen, who began his career as a writer for games publications such as Amiga Power and Edge magazine, is best known to most comic fans for his work on Uncanny X-Men and Young Avengers.

Gillen also co-founded Rock Paper Shotgun in 2007, before leaving full-time games media in 2010.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls‘ single-player portion, called Episode Mode, will let players progress through five story chapters. Each of these chapters will be animated by a different artist, and follow a different team of Marvel characters.

Introducing Episode Mode!Written by legendary comic writer @kierongillen.bsky.social, Episode Mode in #MARVELTokon: Fighting Souls features five unique stories, each brought to life by a different artist and following a different team as they face the looming threat of the Champion. — MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls (@marveltokon.bsky.social) 2026-07-11T17:00:20.427Z

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is planned for release on PlayStation 5 and PC on August 6. The PC version will require a PlayStation Network account.

The new fighter from Arc System Works will ship with 20 characters. The game’s roster is split into five teams: Unbreakable X-Men, Amazing Guardians, Fighting Avengers, Knights of Doom, and Samurai Outriders.

Arc System Works recently confirmed the final fighters for the game’s debut roster, including Deadpool, Blade, and Loki.

An Open Beta will take place on PS5 and PC later this month. From July 24-26 (PT), players can get a chance to play the new fighter before it’s released. In this beta, Blade will be available as a playable character, Arc System Works said, with more details set to be revealed soon.