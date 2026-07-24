Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls open beta available now on PC and PS5

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls open beta is available to play right now globally.

The Marvel fighting game from Arc System Works that is set to launch on August 6, 2026, but is available to play right now for fans that can’t wait any longer.

Previous beta tests for the game were limited to PS5 consoles, but this open beta is available on both PS5 consoles and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

To celebrate the upcoming launch, the opening cinematic has been made available on the PlayStation YouTube channel:

You can download and play the game’s open beta now via the PSN Store, the game’s Steam page, or the Epic Games Store.

This beta includes 16 total playable characters from the full game’s roster of 20. You can play now until the following times:

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls open beta end times PDT: 12 AM, July 27

MDT: 1 AM, July 27

CDT: 2 AM, July 27

EDT: 3 AM, July 27

BRT: 4 AM, July 27

BST: 8 AM, July 27

CEST: 9 AM, July 27

IST: 12:30 PM, July 27

CST: 3 PM, July 27

JST: 4 PM, July 27

AEST: 5 PM, July 27

NZST: 7 PM, July 27

It was recently revealed that the game’s single-player story mode was written by Uncanny X-Men’s Kieron Gillen.