Marvel Rivals’ next update will reduce the game’s install size by up to 40 GB

The next update for Marvel Rivals will drastically decrease the game’s install size, developer NetEase Game says.

Season 9.5 for the team-based PvP superhero shooter will launch on August 7, and will include an overhaul to the game’s textures that will see a big reduction in file size on the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

According to the studio, the resulting update will see the PC version’s install size dropping by around 40 GB, while the console versions will see a reduction by around 15 GB.

NetEase says the decrease is the result of texture compression, but has claimed to players that there will be zero difference to visual detail despite this.

In a video breaking down Season 9.5, creative director Guangguang explained the upcoming install size optimisation to players.

“As the Marvel Rivals universe expands with every season, so does our file size,” he said. “While this is the nature of a growing Chronoverse, our tech wizards have been hard at work forging solutions.

“In Season 9.5 we are implementing a massive texture compression overhaul without sacrificing a single pixel of visual fidelity.

“We are drastically shrinking the game’s footprint on your hard drives. PC players can expect a reduction of roughly 40 GB, while PS5 and Xbox versions are expected to decrease by 15 GB.

“Note: Because we are completely repackaging these assets, the initial Season 9.5 update will be larger than usual, but the final install size will be much lighter.”

The reduction in file size will bode well for Switch 2 players, who are set to get Marvel Rivals at some time in the future. Marvel Games confirmed the Switch 2 version back in March, but there’s been no news on a release date yet.