Marvel Rivals executes ‘immediate, targeted purge’ after cheating spikes following weekend update

Marvel Rivals publisher NetEase has permanently banned 485 accounts and three devices following the weekend update.

The news was posted on the official Marvel Rivals site, in a blog titled ‘Penalty Announcement: Zero Tolerance on Cheats’.

NetEase’s telemetry detected players using “third-party enhancements” following the weekend update deployed on May 21, 2026. By May 25, 485 accounts had been permanently banned. The blog states, “This blatant disruption of our fair battlefield has sparked widespread concern across the Chronoverse. In response, our security teams have initiated an immediate, targeted purge.

“Maintaining a fair and honorable arena is our primary directive. We continuously combat cheats, scripts, and illicit tech through multi-layered anti-cheat monitoring, abnormal behavior detection, historical data reviews, and manual verification. This recent enforcement wave is a targeted crackdown addressing newly updated cheats, building upon our foundational security frameworks.

“Following our investigation, accounts confirmed to be involved in violations; such as using cheats, illicit assist programs, or client tampering, have been permanently banned. The signatures for these cheats have already been logged by our security team and integrated into our automated penalty system. Moving forward, any account verified to be using related cheats or illicit assist software will be permanently banned immediately.”

The blog features a full list of all 485 banned accounts – with personal details removed – that shows players were from a wide range of in-game ranks. In addition, three players have had permanent device bans, with one of those being One Above All rank.

If you were hit and wish to appeal, you can do that, but you’d best be confident that you weren’t cheating. “If you believe you were unjustly penalized, you may submit an appeal through our official Customer Support channels for review.”

Finally, the blog warns against any more players attempting to circumvent Rivals’ anti-cheat system, as the reported methods don’t actually work. “Rumors circulating online claiming that the anti-cheat system can be bypassed using launch parameters are completely false. Our anti-cheat launches concurrently with the game client and cannot be disabled independently. The parameter in question merely hides the pop-up window; it does not deactivate the anti-cheat software in any capacity.”

Marvel Rivals passed 40 million players and delivered NetEase $2.9 billion in revenue in February 2025. Despite that, the game’s director and other development staff were laid off that same month.