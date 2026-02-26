Marvel MaXimum Collection is a new compilation of retro 8-bit and 16-bit Marvel games

Konami and Limited Run have announced Marvel MaXimum Collection, a new compilation of retro Marvel games.

The compilation, which is “coming soon” to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and PC, contains a total of six games, most of which have multiple versions, resulting in a total of 13.

The full list of games is as follows:

X-Men: The Arcade Game (Arcade)

Captain America and the Avengers (Arcade)

Captain America and the Avengers (Mega Drive / Genesis)

Captain America and the Avengers (SNES)

Spider-Man & Venom: Maximum Carnage (Mega Drive / Genesis)

Spider-Man & Venom: Maximum Carnage (SNES)

Venom & Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety (Mega Drive / Genesis)

Venom & Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety (SNES)

Spider-Man & X-Men: Arcade’s Revenge (Mega Drive / Genesis)

Spider-Man & X-Men: Arcade’s Revenge (SNES)

Spider-Man & X-Men: Arcade’s Revenge (Game Boy)

Spider-Man & X-Men: Arcade’s Revenge (Game Gear)

Silver Surfer (NES)

The compilation will include a digital archive with high-resolution scans of box art, manuals and magazine ads.

It will also include a music players, as well as other options expected from modern retro compilation such as numerous display options (including CRT and scanline filters), save states and a rewind function.

X-Men: The Arcade Game is a 1992 side-scrolling beat ’em up which was supported up to six players. Marvel MaXimum Collection will feature full online multiplayer support, ensuring up to six players can still take part.

It was preceded by Captain America and the Avengers, a 1991 beat ’em up which let players control Captain America, Iron Man, Hawkeye and Vision. The NES version (also included in the compilation) is an entirely different game, and is instead a side-scrolling action platformer.

Spider-Man & Venom: Maximum Carnage and Venom & Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety are a pair of side-scrolling beat ’em ups released on 16-bit consoles.

Spider-Man & X-Men: Arcade’s Revenge has the superheroes teaming up to escape the evil Arcade and his Murderworld death trap. It was released on four different systems, and all four are supported here.

Finally, Silver Surfer is a side-scrolling shoot ’em up released on the NES, notorious for being on the difficult side but praised for its music.