Marvel Games says it’ll continue to work with Spider-Man and Wolverine studio Insomniac ‘for many years to come’

The boss of Marvel Games has implied that the upcoming Wolverine game won’t be its last collaboration with Insomniac Games, and that the studio will be involved with Marvel for the foreseeable future.

Insomniac is currently working on its fourth Marvel game – Marvel’s Wolverine, which is set for release in fall 2026 – following the critically and commercially successful Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It’s not yet officially known what the studio has planned next, however.

A hint may have been dropped by Marvel Games general manager Haluk Mentes, however, who recently stated that Marvel and Insomniac will continue to work together beyond the release of Wolverine.

In an interview with Game Informer, Mentes was asked about Marvel’s philosophy regarding video games. He replied that one of the company’s responsibilities is to make sure its IP is made available to the next generation of creators, continuing the tradition set by its comic books.

“We’ve spent upwards of a decade building the Marvel Games portfolio, and it’s been fun watching the tapestry unfold game-by-game and to see players’ reactions,” he explained.

“There’s been a tremendous level of thought that went into the games we decided to pursue. We’ve almost instinctively operated from this place of ‘no regrets’, meaning if we projected ourselves 20 years into the future and looked back, we don’t ever want to say ‘we should’ve made that game’ or ‘why did we not push harder to make this happen?’.

“There’s a great sense of responsibility at play here – Marvel is an almost 90-year-old creative brand, yet it’s as fresh as ever because during all that time, each new generation grew up with Marvel, ultimately became creators and left their mark, and then passed the torch to the next generation.

“We happen to be here now, carrying this torch, and we feel we have a debt of gratitude to deliver for the players and future creators, whose first encounter with Marvel might well be one of our games.”

Mentes then noted that when a partner creates a successful product with Marvel Games, it essentially becomes part of the family. He cited Insomniac as the perfect example of this, stressing that Wolverine won’t be their last collaboration.

“We also actively seek collaborators that want to take on the same mantle,” he said. “As is usually the case, once we complete a project together, they, too, become ‘Marvel’. Marvel’s Wolverine with our dear friends at Insomniac Games is perhaps the epitome of this philosophy.

“We have been working together for more than a decade and developed such a shorthand across multiple Marvel’s Spider-Man games that when the time finally came to bring Logan back in spectacular and visceral fashion, it was obvious to everyone on our team that Insomniac was the perfect choice.

“It was our shared culture and values that brought us together, and we’re so proud to continue collaborating for many years to come.”

Earlier this year a report claimed that Insomniac is following Wolverine with a spin-off game focused on Venom. 2023’s Spider-Man 2 featured an extended sequence that saw the player play as Venom, complete with a bespoke move-set and movement abilities, leading many at the time to assume that a spin-off game based on the character was coming.

At the time, Insomniac senior narrative director Jon Paquette said that the studio would listen to what the fans wanted regarding any spin-offs from the main series.