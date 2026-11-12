Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra staff were reportedly told the game hasn’t been cancelled despite online rumour

Development staff working on Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra were reportedly told to ignore rumours that the game was being cancelled.

On Wednesday, a fan account on X called Marvel 1943 Rise Of Hydra Countdown posted a message stating that the game was set to release “in Q3 or Q4 2027”, then hours later posted a separate (and now deleted) claim that the game had just been cancelled, and that an update was on the way.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier then posted that this wasn’t the case, and that publisher Skydance Games “told the development team behind Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra on Slack this afternoon that the game is not canceled, despite a widely circulated rumor on Twitter today claiming that it was”.

“Of course, this situation could very well change given the uncertainty across Skydance as the Warner Bros acquisition unfolds,” Schreier added. “All I can definitively report right now is what the company told staff today, which is that development continues as they work toward their next milestone.”

Skydance Games told the development team behind Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra on Slack this afternoon that the game is not canceled, despite a widely circulated rumor on Twitter today claiming that it was. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 11, 2026

Schreier’s post was then followed by a report from Kotaku claiming to have been shown a discussion in Skydance’s Slack workspace chat, in which executive producer Lu Gigliotti told staff he had spoken with the executive leadership team.

Informing them the game had not been cancelled, Gigliotti said: “They asked me to make sure you all hear that directly. There is no truth to these claims.”

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was first revealed in March 2024 during an Unreal Engine showcase at the Game Developers Conference.

The game, which stars Drew Moerlein as Captain America and Khary Payton as Black Panther, is the latest adventure from Any Hennig, the writer and creative director of the first three Uncharted games.

Originally set for release in 2025, it was announced in May 2025 that this had been pushed back to “early 2026”. Then, in November 2025 it was pushed back again to “beyond early 2026”.

In June 2026, it was then announced that the game wouldn’t be coming any time before 2027. A definitive release date has still yet to be confirmed.