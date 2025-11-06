Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has received another delay ‘beyond early 2026’

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been delayed for a second time, its publisher has announced.

Back in May the game, which was previously set to release in 2025, was officially delayed to “early 2026”.

Now, in a statement posted on its official X account, publisher Skydance Games announced that the game has now been delayed further, to an unconfirmed release window.

“At Skydance Games, our goal is to deliver unforgettable, premium games that honor the characters and worlds we’re fortunate to work with,” the statement reads.

“Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is an ambitious project, and we are committed to ensuring it meets the level of quality that our team, players, and fans expect.

“To fully realize our vision for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, we’ve made the decision to shift our release window beyond early 2026.

“We’re grateful for the passion and support from the community and players around the world. The team is working hard to create something truly special, and we look forward to sharing more with you as development progresses.”

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was first revealed in March 2024 during an Unreal Engine showcase at the Game Developers Conference.

The game, which stars Drew Moerlein as Captain America and Khary Payton as Black Panther, is the latest adventure from Any Hennig, the writer and creative director of the first three Uncharted games.

According to the official plot synopsis for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra: “In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy.

“Fighting alongside Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, they must join forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of WWII into the ultimate rise of Hydra.”