Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been delayed to 2026

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been delayed to next year, the game’s publisher has announced.

In a statement posted on X, Skydance Games said the game, which was previously set to release in 2025, will now come out early next year instead.

“We have an important update,” the post reads. “Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will now be launching in early 2026.

“Taking this additional time will allow us to add more polish, and make sure we give you the best possible experience, and one that lives up to our vision. We have some exciting things in store and look forward to sharing more soon.”

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was first revealed in March 2024 during an Unreal Engine showcase at the Game Developers Conference.

The game, which stars Drew Moerlein as Captain America and Khary Payton as Black Panther, is the latest adventure from Any Hennig, the writer and creative director of the first three Uncharted games.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last December, Hennig said the game’s 1943 setting allowed her and the rest of the game’s development team to “do a bunch of interesting things”.

“One of which was to not only tell a story with a young Steve Rogers who’s still trying to find his feet – as opposed to the more seasoned guy that we’ve seen in a lot of the films – it also let us introduce a new Black Panther of 1943.

“It led us to tap into all the things that I love, all of the wonderful tropes of World War II-era adventure films, classic men-on-a-mission movies and all of that,. There’s a lot of intrigue in our story, a lot of twists and turns, fascinating characters, and interesting locations.”

According to the official plot synopsis for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra: “In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy.

“Fighting alongside Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, they must join forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of WWII into the ultimate rise of Hydra.”