Martha is Dead studio reveals gameplay from its next title, When Sirens Fall Silent

The next game from the studio behind Martha is Dead has received a gameplay trailer.

When Sirens Fall Silent is being developed by LKA and director Luca Dalcò, and is once again set in its native Italy.

Whereas Martha is Dead was a horror game set in Tuscany during World War II, however, this time the studio is working on a detective thriller set in the early ’90s.

“In When Sirens Fall Silent you will play as Mila, a determined policewoman thrust into a high-profile case of kidnappings and murders,” the game’s official description reads.

“As the case unravels, you must engage in key character interviews and interactions, branching dialogues, investigation mechanics and environmental puzzles, to uncover the truth.”

Players will find a piece together clues, examining crime scenes and bodies, and having detailed and branching interviews with key characters while paying attention to body language.

The game will feature numerous environmental puzzles, “from the logical to the mind-bending”, with some crime scenes requiring re-examination as more information comes to light.

Although the game has an entirely different setting and characters to Martha is Dead and the studio’s first title The Town of Light, LKA considers all three games games part of the same franchise, which it calls Storie Senza Voce (which translates to Stories Without a Voice).

The series aims to shine a light on forgotten people, with When Sirens Fall Silent focusing on the “difficult and deeply human themes of trauma, addiction, misogyny, and human trafficking”.

VGC’s Martha is Dead review called it “a deeply disturbing game that isn’t for everyone”, but praised it for being “an absorbing and shocking adventure that will stay with players long after the credits roll”.

“As long as you can withstand its often extremely disturbing content, Martha is Dead is a absorbing and atmospheric adventure with a brilliantly realised setting and a beautifully haunting soundtrack,” we said. “We can’t stress enough that it won’t suit all tastes, however.”

The PS5 and PS4 versions of the game were censored to remove interactivity during some graphic cut-scenes, while dialogue was removed from the final scene of the game. The Xbox Series X/S version remained uncensored.