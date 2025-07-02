Mark Cerny says PS5 Pro will get its major ‘replacement for the current PSSR’ upscaler next year

PS5 system architect Mark Cerny has discussed a major update coming to PS5 Pro in 2026, which will replace its PSSR upscaling tech.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Sony and AMD have partnered on the Project Amethyst initiative, which is focused on delivering a version of FSR 4 – AMD’s equivalent of Nvidia‘s DLSS tech – to the PlayStation 5 Pro.

This technology will be similar to Sony’s own PSSR tech, which is a machine-learning-based upscaler, but promises improved results.

In an interview with Tom’s Guide, Cerny discussed the upcoming tech, which he called “a drop-in replacement for the current PSSR”.

According to Cerny, he expected the advancement in technology to take years to come to fruition, but due to the collaboration between the two companies, they have managed to develop a substantially improved upscaling algorithm in just a few years, and expect to release it publicly in 2026.

“It’s not a cut-down [version] of the algorithm,” he explained. “It’s the full-fat version of the co-developed super resolution that we’ll be releasing on PS5 Pro.”

Cerny also discussed Sony’s ongoing relationship with AMD, which has seen both companies collaborating on advancements in graphical tech. According to Cerny, the two companies are closer now than they were during the development of the PS5 and the PS5 Pro.

“Mark makes us a better company,” AMD’s Jack Huynh added. “We push each other.”

“This is not for proprietary technology,” Cerny explained. “This is really trying to move the industry forward. Obviously, we want to use these technologies on our consoles, but these technologies are available to any of AMD’s customers freely.”

PlayStation 5 Pro was released on November 7 for $700/£800. Over 50 games subsequently received updates with graphical upgrades and other performance improvements, but following launch some players reported issues with how the PSSR upscaling worked on games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Silent Hill 2 and Alan Wake 2, suggesting they looked worse than the base console.