Mario Tennis Fever update adds new Super Mario Galaxy themed court, racket and match type

Nintendo has released an update for Mario Tennis Fever which adds new content based on Super Mario Galaxy.

The new version 1.1.0 update is available to download now for the game and adds a new court called the Galaxy Court.

This court, which takes place on a small planetoid in space, has a different shape depending on whether the game’s being played in Free Play, Ranked Match or Special Match.

According to Nintendo, the ball speed on the Galaxy Court is slow, but it bounces high, meaning rallies will likely be longer than usual.

As well as the new court, version 1.1.0 also adds a new Fever Racket called the Black Hole Racket. When players perform a Fever Shot with it, a black hole appears wherever the ball hits the ground.

As the black hole gets larger, it pulls players closer to it and drains their HP gauge. If they run out of HP, they’ll be sucked into the black hole.

A new Special Match type, the Galaxy Court Match, has also been added. This is played on a spherical court and adds Prankster Comets which can affect the match.

Other additions include five new Luma colours as playable characters, and a new unlockable Mario’s Classic Outfit for collecting five medals.

A star-studded free update has landed in #MarioTennisFever! Enjoy new ways to play inspired by Super Mario Galaxy, as well as expanded GameShare support. pic.twitter.com/3lTLnsgDiv — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 16, 2026

Online GameShare has also been added to the game, through a Play via GameChat option which lets players play the game over GameChat with friends who don’t own it.

VGC’s Mario Tennis Fever review called it an “entertaining Nintendo Switch 2 sports game”, but criticised its “undercooked single-player mode and imbalanced gameplay”.

“Mario Tennis Fever is another solid enough sports game from Camelot, but a disappointingly short single-player offering and a real risk of imbalance – whether using Fever Rackets or not – means what could have been fantastic will have to settle for simply being good,” we said.