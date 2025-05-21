Mario + Rabbids developer Ubisoft Milan hiring for ‘AAA Rayman game’

Mario + Rabbids studio Ubisoft Milan is staffing up for what it describes as a “AAA” Rayman game.

References to the title can be found in now-removed job ads, which were spotted and archived by Reddit users.

“Ubisoft Milan is seeking a talented 3D Gameplay Animator to be involved in the production of a prestigious AAA title for the Rayman brand,” one job ad reads. “You will be responsible for ensuring the quality and content of gameplay animation assets align with the game’s vision.”

Ubisoft first mentioned plans for a Rayman return last year, when it confirmed it had started an “exploration” into reviving the franchise with its Milan and Montpellier studios.

At the time, it said Rayman and Beyond Good and Evil creator Michel Ancel, who left the company in 2020, is consulting on the project.

“We are pleased to confirm Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Milan have recently started an exploration phase on the Rayman brand,” said a spokesperson for Ubisoft. “The project is still in its early stages, and we will share more details later.”

The fifth and most recent entry in Ubisoft’s platforming series was 2013’s Rayman Legends, which was developed by its Montpellier studio.

More recently, Ubisoft Milan’s Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope received Rayman-themed DLC. The creative director behind the Mario + Rabbids games, Davide Soliani, has since left to form his own studio.