Mario Rabbids creator’s Bradley the Badger signed by Focus Entertainment

Focus Entertainment has signed Bradley the Badger, the new IP from Mario Rabbids leadership’s new studio, Day 4 Night.

Bradley the Badger was announced at The Game Awards and is the latest title from Mario Rabbids creative director Davide Soliani.

Soliani formed Day 4 Night in 2024, alongside Red Dead Redemption writer Christian Cantamessa and other former leaders of Ubisoft Milan, including Mario Rabbids producers Cristina Nava and Gian Marco Zanna.

The 3D platformer is a satire of modern video game development, with worlds like ‘BadgerBorne’, ‘CyberBadger’, and ‘The Last Badger’, and live-action sequences driving the plot forward.

VGC spoke to the game’s development team ahead of its Game Awards reveal, who told us about its unique take on platforming.

Vincent Chataignier, deputy chief executive officer of Focus Entertainment Publishing, said: “Focus Entertainment supports projects that carry a strong vision, a clear identity, and the promise of a unique experience for players. Bradley the Badger immediately stood out through its tone, personality, and potential.

“We are very proud to partner with Day 4 Night, a studio founded by highly accomplished and experienced creators, to amplify the excitement surrounding this exceptional game and help it fully realize its potential.”

Day 4 Night Studios added: “With Bradley the Badger, we set out to create an adventure shaped by everything we love about games, their sense of wonder, their ability to surprise, and the emotional stories behind them.

“It is a project about imagination, creativity, and rediscovering the spark that made us fall in love with video games. This is exactly the kind of original, sincere, and fun experience Day 4 Night was founded to make.

“Focus Entertainment is the ideal partner for Bradley. They are known for their respect for creative talent, belief in bold ideas, and ability to bring them to players around the world”.