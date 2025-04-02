Mario Odyssey, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and more getting free Switch 2 ‘updates’

Nintendo has released the list of games that will receive free updates for Nintendo Switch 2, but won’t receive full ‘Nintendo Switch 2 Edition’ upgrades.

During Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced that several games would receive Nintendo Switch 2 Editions.

Switch 2 Edition games are separate from standard Switch 2 backwards compatibility and need to either be purchased separately or upgraded to for owners of Switch 1 versions.

However, following the event, Nintendo has announced that many Switch 1 games including some of the console’s most popular titles, will receive free updates, which Nintendo says will improve the “playability” of select games.

“By connecting your Nintendo Switch 2 to the internet, you can download free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games. The contents of these free updates will differ depending on the game.”

The list includes Arms, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Clubhouse Games 51 Worldwide Classics, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Game Builder Garage, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Pokémon Scarlet, Pokémon Violet and Big Brain Academy Brain vs Brain.

Pokemon Legends Z-A, Super Mario Party Jamboree, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotton Land and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will all receive Nintendo Switch 2 versions.

Switch 2 director Takuhiro Dohta said of backwards compatibility in a new Q&A: “When we tried running Switch games on Switch 2, there were some where loading times became faster, or game performance became more stable, so we realized that the overall gameplay experience could improve. And as mentioned previously, GameChat will also be available for Switch games that are played on Switch 2.”

On Wednesday Nintendo confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be released on June 5 and cost $450 / £395. The system will be available for pre-order soon.