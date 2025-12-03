Mario Kart World’s latest update lets players customise items and identify music tracks

The latest update for Mario Kart World is out now.

The version 1.4.0 update changes the layout of multiple tracks, and adds quality-of-life changes such as a new music volume slider to the game’s settings menu.

Music tracks will also now tell the player which game they are originally from, as well as the title of the track itself.

Players taking part in non-ranked competitive modes like VS Race, Balloon Battle, Coin Runners and ‘Room’ in Online / Wireless Play can now also customise which items will and won’t appear in races.

Some balancing changes have also been made – for example, players can no longer use a second Boo when one is already being used.

VGC’s Mario Kart World review said that while the game’s open world feels somewhat undercooked, the core Mario Kart racing remains as entertaining as ever.

You can read the full list of patch notes below.

Mario Kart World Ver. 1.4.0 Patch Notes