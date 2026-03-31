Mario Kart World update adds Bob-omb Blast Battle mode plus around 50 balancing tweaks and bug fixes

Nintendo has added a new update for Mario Kart World which adds a new mode and makes numerous other tweaks.

The main addition here is Bob-omb Blast, a Battle mode which previously featured in Mario Kart: Double Dash!! and was later added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

As in previous versions, players must defeat their opponents using only Bob-ombs as weapons, with no other items available.

Other changes added to the new version 1.6.0 update include tweaks to make the Bullet Bill item faster and more flexible, and to make the Boomerang item less powerful.

The last major update for Mario Kart World, version 1.5.0, was released back in January and added team racing to its Knockout Tour mode, so it appears that Nintendo‘s plan is to continue slowly adding new features to the game.

VGC’s Mario Kart World review said that while the game’s open world feels somewhat undercooked, the core Mario Kart racing remains as entertaining as ever.

Bob-omb Blast has come to #MarioKartWorld on #NintendoSwitch2! Use nothing but Bob-ombs to burst the balloons of your rivals, racking up points along the way. Score the most points to win in this returning battle mode! pic.twitter.com/HF5q9pvCOh — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 31, 2026

The full patch notes for the latest Mario Kart World update are as follows:

Mario Kart World – Version 1.6.0 patch notes