Mario Kart World returns to the top of the UK physical charts, NBA 2K26 and Everybody’s Golf miss the top 10

Mario Kart World has returned to the top of the UK physical game sales charts, knocking Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater off the number 1 spot.

Nintendo‘s Switch 2 racer has been on and off the top of the charts since its release in June, and returns to number 1 this week having taken second place last week.

Metal Gear Solid Delta drops down from 1 to 3, while perennial fixture EA Sports FC 25 climbs back into second place.

Star Wars Outlaws, which wasn’t even in the top 40 last week, returned to 7th place, thanks to the release of the Switch 2 version. According to GfK’s data, 75% of Star Wars Outlaws copies sold this week were the Switch 2 version.

The highest ranking new entry this week is Cronos: The New Dawn, with Bloober Team‘s survival horror entering the charts at number 4. Just behind it at number 6 is another new entry, Hell is Us.

It’s less good news for other new entries NBA 2K26 and Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots, which entered the charts at 14 and 15 respectively, while Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion could only manage 24th.

As ever, these charts only cover physical sales, and given that a large percentage of game sales are now digital, a game’s low standing in the physical charts doesn’t necessarily mean its sales are overall poor once digital copies are also taken into account.

The top 20, compiled by GfK and via Nintendo Life, is as follows (last week’s position in brackets):