Mario Kart World is open world and coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has just revealed more details on Mario Kart World, one of the first games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

The game, which was first revealed earlier this year, got its first full showcase at Wednesday’s Nintedo Switch 2 Direct.

The game will be released the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2. A special Mario Kart direct will take place on April 17.

The game will feature grinding, wall jumping as well as multiple different outfits for each character. Players will be able to “drive virtually everywhere” in the game, and 24 drivers will feature in each race.

The whole world is your racetrack! Drive wherever your heart takes you in #MarioKartWorld, racing exclusively onto #NintendoSwitch2 as a launch title. pic.twitter.com/GvxzoMWMSI — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) April 2, 2025

The game will also feature a free-roam mode which will allow players to explore “new areas, and routes.”

The trailer confirmed several characters, both new and returning. Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, Bowser, Pauline, and more.

Depending on the time of day, and the weather conditions of the map, the races will change.

Mario Kart World will be the first entirely new mainline Mario Kart game in over a decade.

The last Mario Kart release was Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch, which itself was a release of Mario Kart 8, which debuted on the WiiU.

