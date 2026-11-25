Nintendo has released a new update for Mario Kart World, which adds new tracks and other features.

The new Version 1.9.0 update adds eight more courses, each of which is a remixed version of an existing Mario Kart World track.

The eight new courses are:

Airship Fortress 2

Desert Hills 2

Salty Salty Speedway 2

DK Pass 2

Koopa Troopa Beach 2

Shy Guy Bazaar 2

Mario Bros Circuit 2

Wario Stadium 2

The update also adds two new routes to the game’s 24-player marathon Knockout Tour mode – Feather Rally takes players from Mario Bros Circuit to Boo Cinema, while Lucky Cat Rally goes from Great ? Block Ruins to Sky-High Sundae.

Also added in Version 1.9.0 is a new Replays feature, which is added to the main menu. The game will now automatically store the player’s most recent race and battle replays, so they can be viewed again later.

The full patch notes for Version 1.9.0 are as follows:

Mario Kart World – Version 1.9.0 Update patch notes

General

Feather Rally and Lucky Cat Rally have been added to Knockout Tour. You can select these if you have played one of the rallies in Knockout Tour.

The following courses have been added to VS Race, Time Trials, and races in Online Play and Wireless Play. Courses you can choose from Airship Fortress – Airship Fortress 2 Courses you can choose from Desert Hills – Desert Hills 2 Courses you can choose from Salty Salty Speedway – Salty Salty Speedway 2 Courses you can choose from DK Pass – DK Pass 2 Courses you can choose from Koopa Troopa Beach – Koopa Troopa Beach 2 Courses you can choose from Shy Guy Bazaar – Shy Guy Bazaar 2 Courses you can choose from Mario Bros. Circuit – Mario Bros. Circuit 2 Courses you can choose from Wario Stadium – Wario Stadium 2

Replay has been added to the top menu. Replays of races and battles will be automatically saved for later viewing. If you surpass the save capacity, replays will be deleted from oldest to newest. Notes: If you select Quit or Return to Free Roam through the pause menu mid-race, that race’s replay will not be saved. Replays from Ver. 1.8.0 and earlier will not be saved.

Confetti now falls during the results presentation in Grand Prix and Knockout Tour.

You can now drive over P Switches to take on missions in Free Roam during Online Play, Wireless Play, and LAN Play. Note: You can’t take on missions during 2p play or events.

In some missions, the competitors have been changed from COMs to cars driving on the road.

An item slot is now displayed while spectating during a race, Knockout Tour, or battle. Note: It will appear only in the player-perspective camera view.

You can now change the spectating subject during a race or Knockout Tour, even after the racer you were watching passed through the goal.

”HIT” and “CRASH” will now display while spectating a battle. Note: These will appear only in the player-perspective camera view.

Adjusted the timing of switching the spectating subject while spectating the top contestant in a battle.

Adjusted the percentage chance of acquiring certain items from an item box during a race or Knockout Tour.

Some item boxes on the surface of the water are now easier to get even while a vehicle is submerged in the water.

When Auto-Use Item is ON, you will now use the ? Block or Coin Shell items right after acquiring them in Coin Runners.

It’s now easy to get on the rail on the curve right before entering the airship in Airship Fortress.

You can now pass through the river route in the below races that head toward Cheep Cheep Falls: Race from DK Pass to Cheep Cheep Falls Race from Sky-High Sundae to Cheep Cheep Falls Race from Salty Salty Speedway to Cheep Cheep Falls Race from Starview Peak to Cheep Cheep Falls Race from Wario Shipyard to Cheep Cheep Falls

The shape of the curve right before entering Mario Circuit in the below races has been changed: Race from Moo Moo Meadows to Mario Circuit Golden Rally in Knockout Tour



Fixed Issues