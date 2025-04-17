Mario Kart World Direct: Here’s where to watch today’s Nintendo Switch 2 presentation

Today, Nintendo will give players an in-depth look at Nintendo Switch 2 launch game, Mario Kart World.

The Nintendo Mario Kart World Direct will “provide detailed information about the Nintendo Switch 2 software”, according to Nintendo.

Mario Kart World is the flagship launch game for the Nintendo Switch 2, which will launch in June. Mario Kart World was also the first game teased when the console was debuted in January, and took a starring role in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct earlier this month.

The Mario Kart World Direct takes place today, April 17, at the following time:

US (Pacific) – 6am

6am US (Eastern) – 9am

9am UK (BST) – 2pm

2pm Japan – 10pm

10pm Australia – 12am (April 18)

You can watch the Direct either through the stream embedded at the top of this article, or on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Mario Kart World is due for release alongside Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5. VGC played Nintendo Switch 2 following this month’s Nintendo Direct, and you can read our full impressions via the link.

VGC recently got a chance to play an extended demo of Mario Kart Tour, after which VGC’s Chris Scullion said it was “the most excited he’d been for a launch game since Mario 64.”

Mario Kart World Direct: How long will it last?

Nintendo has confirmed that its Mario Kart World Direct will last for approximately 15 minutes.

It’s worth noting that Nintendo also showed a significant amount of Mario Kart World footage following its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct as part of Nintendo Treehouse Live, meaning it’s possible that Nintendo doesn’t want to show too much more of the game ahead of its official release in June.

In Mario Kart World, players will be able to “drive virtually everywhere”, and 24 drivers will feature in each race.

“Put the pedal to the metal in Mario Kart World, a brand-new experience set in a vast interconnected environment,” Nintendo’s description reads. “Race seamlessly across connected courses that deliver Mario Kart racing like never before. Twenty-four drivers can compete in a race.

While Nintendo has already showed off a lot of gameplay footage from Mario Kart World, Nintendo’s Korean site appears to have let one of the game’s surprises slip early.