Mario Kart World adds two new Knockout Tours, with more to come

Mario Kart World has received a new update which adds new Knockout Tour races.

Version 1.7 adds two more Knockout Tour races to the game, adding to the eight that were available at launch for a total of 10.

The Drill Rally tour starts at the east of the map and proceeds along the north-west, through Wario Shipyard 3DS, DK Pass DS, Dandelion Depths, Mario Circuit SNES, Dry Bones Burnout and Bowser’s Castle.

The Boomerang Rally, meanwhile, covers the map in a boomerang shape and takes in Salty Salty Speedway, Cheep Cheep Falls, Moo Moo Meadows Wii, Choco Mountain N64, Mario Bros Circuit and Whistletop Summit.

Both routes will appear in Knockout Tour mode once at least one other rally is cleared, and Nintendo says it will be adding more Knockout Tour modes in future updates.

VGC’s Mario Kart World review highlighted Knockout Tour as one of the best parts of the game, saying it “may be the greatest addition to the entire series since Mario Kart 64 added support for four players”.

Also added in Version 1.7 is the ability to take stickers collected in the game – of which there are 1,056 in total – and use them in Photo Mode.

The full patch notes for Version 1.7 are as follows:

Mario Kart World – Version 1.7 patch notes

General

Drill Rally and Boomerang Rally have been added to Knockout Tour. You can select these if you have played one of the rallies in Knockout Tour.

When you are using Photo Mode on the pause menu, you can now add stickers. You can add stickers using touch controls or mouse controls as well.

Raised the acceleration performance of characters and vehicles that had low acceleration.

Raised the gliding speed of characters that had high speed and that of some other characters and vehicles.

Made it so the player can hop right away after being hit by Kamek’s magic or Bullet Bill.

Adjusted conditions where the player can do a Jump Boost by shaking the controller when racing on top of the water.

Adjusted behavior after landing on rivals and made it so the dash time after landing is longer.

Made it so that the player can stop a slipstream when braking before the slipstream starts.

Adjusted rate at which players can acquire items from item boxes in races and in Knockout Tour.

Made it so that players can see the Super Horn a rival is holding.

Added a ramp to the race that heads from Airship Fortress to Bowser’s Castle.

Added support for Thai. You can change the language in System Settings > System > Language.



Fixed Issues