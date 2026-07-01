Mario Kart World adds two new Knockout Tours, with more to come
Players can also now use their collected stickers in Photo Mode
Mario Kart World has received a new update which adds new Knockout Tour races.
Version 1.7 adds two more Knockout Tour races to the game, adding to the eight that were available at launch for a total of 10.
The Drill Rally tour starts at the east of the map and proceeds along the north-west, through Wario Shipyard 3DS, DK Pass DS, Dandelion Depths, Mario Circuit SNES, Dry Bones Burnout and Bowser’s Castle.
The Boomerang Rally, meanwhile, covers the map in a boomerang shape and takes in Salty Salty Speedway, Cheep Cheep Falls, Moo Moo Meadows Wii, Choco Mountain N64, Mario Bros Circuit and Whistletop Summit.
Both routes will appear in Knockout Tour mode once at least one other rally is cleared, and Nintendo says it will be adding more Knockout Tour modes in future updates.
VGC’s Mario Kart World review highlighted Knockout Tour as one of the best parts of the game, saying it “may be the greatest addition to the entire series since Mario Kart 64 added support for four players”.
Also added in Version 1.7 is the ability to take stickers collected in the game – of which there are 1,056 in total – and use them in Photo Mode.
The full patch notes for Version 1.7 are as follows:
Mario Kart World – Version 1.7 patch notes
General
- Drill Rally and Boomerang Rally have been added to Knockout Tour.
- You can select these if you have played one of the rallies in Knockout Tour.
- When you are using Photo Mode on the pause menu, you can now add stickers.
- You can add stickers using touch controls or mouse controls as well.
- Raised the acceleration performance of characters and vehicles that had low acceleration.
- Raised the gliding speed of characters that had high speed and that of some other characters and vehicles.
- Made it so the player can hop right away after being hit by Kamek’s magic or Bullet Bill.
- Adjusted conditions where the player can do a Jump Boost by shaking the controller when racing on top of the water.
- Adjusted behavior after landing on rivals and made it so the dash time after landing is longer.
- Made it so that the player can stop a slipstream when braking before the slipstream starts.
- Adjusted rate at which players can acquire items from item boxes in races and in Knockout Tour.
- Made it so that players can see the Super Horn a rival is holding.
- Added a ramp to the race that heads from Airship Fortress to Bowser’s Castle.
- Added support for Thai.
- You can change the language in System Settings > System > Language.
Fixed Issues
- Fixed an issue where the time after crossing the finish line in Time Trials would be incorrect.
- Time Trials ghosts that have encountered this issue may be removed from View Rankings without notice.
- Fixed an issue where, when a player started gliding right after crashing, their speed while gliding would slow down.
- Fixed an issue where, when a player hit a Goomba or Para-Biddybud that they sent flying, the player would crash.
- Fixed an issue where the player would not be able to get on a helicopter in Online Play and Wireless Play.
- Fixed an issue where, when the player threw a Bob-omb behind them while riding a Standard Bike or W-Twin Chopper, they would not be able to throw it farther than when riding other vehicles.
- Fixed a number of issues regarding Bullet Bill.
- Fixed an issue where if a Spiny Shell hit a gold block or a broadcast van, it would break.
- Fixed an issue where the player would slip through walls in Bowser’s Castle.
- Fixed an issue where the player would stay caught on an electronic sign in Dandelion Depths.
- Fixed an issue where if the player used a Feather after doing a Jump Boost in Dandelion Depths, they would fall off the course.
- Fixed an issue where the player would fall off the course after jumping on a parasol in the race heading to Salty Salty Speedway.
- Fixed an issue where the player would fall off the course when driving through the shortcut route in the race heading from Koopa Troopa Beach to Dino Dino Jungle.
- Fixed an issue where a player would have two coins taken from them at once in the race that heads east from Peach Stadium.
- Fixed an issue where if a player does a Jump Boost while rail riding in the race that heads from Cheep Cheep Falls to Dandelion Depths, they would fall from the rail.
- Fixed an issue where the player would hit the pole at a shop and not be able to move at Shy Guy Bazaar.
- Fixed an issue where Dry Bones falls through the ground around Dry Bones Burnout.
- Fixed an issue where if the player was driving along the edge of the course, they would fall off the course in the race that heads from Wario Shipyard to DK Pass or Cheep Cheep Falls.
- Fixed an issue where the player would be returned very far in front at various times when they fell off the course on various courses.
- Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.