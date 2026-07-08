Mario Kart Tour is being shut down and no offline version is planned

Mario Kart Tour, the mobile iteration of Nintendo’s iconic racing series, is being shut down in just two months.

Announced on Nintendo’s official Mario Kart Tour FAQ webpage, the End-of-Service Notification explains that Mario Kart Tour will no longer be playable as of 22:59 PT on September 29, 2026.

Some in-game features have already been disabled, including Gold Pass subscription auto-renewals and the ability to buy Rubies, the premium currency.

If you were subscribed to the Gold Pass when auto-renewals were disabled, then you’ll keep Gold Pass benefits, “minus continuous-subscription benefits,” until the game is disabled entirely.

Even if you weren’t subscribed, you’ll receive Gold Pass benefits from August 4 until the game is shut down, Nintendo says.

Unfortunately for dedicated Mario Kart Tour fans, there are no plans for an offline version to play after the service ends, Nintendo said. Another mobile Nintendo game, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, received a premium, offline version for dedicated fans to continue playing after the service was terminated.

Mario Kart Tour received new content for a little over four years before new additions were discontinued in 2023, not including a surprise Sunshine Tour that was introduced to celebrate the release of Mario Kart World.

Mario Kart World is continuing to get updates and received two new Knockout Tour races in a free update in early July 2026.