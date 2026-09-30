Mario Kart Tour has now officially shut down, after earning Nintendo an estimated $270 million

Mario Kart Tour has now officially shut down, following Nintendo’s announcement this past summer.

Nintendo announced back in July that Mario Kart Tour would no longer be playable as of 22:59 PT on September 29.

Now that the deadline has passed, the game is officially no longer playable, with players no longer able to log into its servers.

Mario Kart Tour was a mobile spin-off of the Mario Kart series, which was originally released in September 2019 as a free-to-play game.

The game made its money from microtransactions, including a controversial gacha pipe system for unlocking new characters, which was removed in 2022.

At the time of its closure, Mario Kart Tour boasted a total of 267 playable characters (including alternate outfits), 340 karts, 238 gliders and 546 courses.

As reported by Mobilegamer.biz, estimates from AppMagic suggest the game had been downloaded more than 276 million times since its launch.

It also estimated that the game generated around $268.5 million for Nintendo over the course of its seven year lifespan, a figure which has been declining over time.

For the final reveal in #MarioKartTour's final MKT Report, we'll look at tour images going back to the game's launch. The many stats we've looked at show how much time you've spent with Mario Kart Tour. Thank you for supporting the game these past seven years! pic.twitter.com/SFu8uhFaRV — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) September 30, 2026

AppMagic’s figures say that monthly revenue for the game was around $5-6 million for most of 2020 and 2021, but by the time Nintendo announced its closure in July 2026 this had dropped down to around $650,000.

The final post from the Mario Kart Tour account on X listed the 93 tours which were introduced over the course of the game’s life, along with the message: “The many stats we’ve looked at show how much time you’ve spent with Mario Kart Tour. Thank you for supporting the game these past seven years.”