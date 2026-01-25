Mario Galaxy Movie release date brought forward in global alignment

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s release has been brought forward, with the film now arriving simultaneously in major markets like the US and UK.

In a Nintendo Direct published on Sunday, Nintendo and Illumination premiered the latest trailer for the Mario Movie sequel, featuring new characters like Yoshi and Birdo.

Hidden at the bottom of a news release was the announcement that the US release date for Galaxy has been brought forward by two days to April 1, 2026.

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will move from April 3, 2026, to April 1, 2026 in the US and many additional markets globally, and will be released on April 24, 2026, in Japan, with select territories releasing throughout April,” the announcement reads.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will also be released in the UK, France, and Germany on April 1.

In the latest Nintendo Direct live stream, Illumination’s Chris Meledandri confirmed that animation work is fully complete on The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which is now in post-production.

Nintendo published the first full trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in November 2025, when it also revealed the first new cast members, Rosalina and Bowser Jr.

Rosalina will be played by Brie Larson, best known for playing Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and for her Academy Award-winning performance in Room.

Bowser Jr, meanwhile, will be played by Benny Safdie, the filmmaker and actor who wrote and directed The Smashing Machine and Uncut Gems.