Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 2 trailer teases surprise character return

Fans think they’ve discovered an unannounced new character in the trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s Switch 2 Edition.

Announced in a Nintendo Direct on Friday, Super Mario Bros Wonder: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park will be released on Switch 2 next Spring, featuring a new area containing, among other additions, a suite of multiplayer challenges.

However, eagle-eyed fans believe they’ve spotted one of Bellabel Park’s secrets ahead of time, by analysing the UI featured in the Switch 2 Edition’s reveal trailer.

As spotted by one Reddit user, an icon shown at around the 2-minute mark of the trailer clearly shows Rosalina alongside other playable characters. The Mario Galaxy character was not included in the original Wonder release, but was an unlockable in games such as Super Mario 3D World.

Rosalina’s inclusion would fit nicely with Nintendo’s plans for the Mario series in 2026, since it has a Super Mario Galaxy movie on the way, alongside re-releases of the original Wii Galaxy games for Nintendo Switch.

The Galaxy movie’s trailer was shared as part of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. 40th anniversary celebrations this week.

Alongside the trailer, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 was announced for Nintendo Switch, Mario Tennis Fever for Nintendo Switch 2, platformer Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, and Super Mario Bros Wonder Switch 2 Edition.

VGC wrote in our Super Mario Bros Wonder review: “Super Mario Bros. Wonder is lovingly crafted, consistently surprising, and a delight to play alone or with friends. If this is what the future of Mario side-scrolling looks like, then we can’t wait to see what’s next. Especially if future games are assembled with this much heart.”