March’s PlayStation Plus Essential monthly games have been confirmed

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Essential monthly games for March.

This time there will be four games to claim, all of which will be available from March 3 until April 6 for members of all three PlayStation Plus tiers – Essential, Extra and Premium.

As previously leaked, March’s PlayStation Plus Essential games include PGA Tour 2K25, the sixth instalment in the PGA Tour 2K series.

Joining it is Monster Hunter Rise, Capcom‘s action RPG which originally released on Switch in 2021 before being ported to PS4 and PS5 in 2023.

The third game is Slime Rancher 2, where players take control of Beatrix LeBeau as she travels to Rainbow Island and builds a farm and ranch there.

Finally, the fourth PS Plus Essential game is The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road, which grants access to all major Chapter zones, biomes and quest arcs across Tamriel (but doesn’t include the 2025 Content Pass).

All four games will be available to claim from March 3 until April 6, at which point they will be replaced by another selection of titles.

As ever, players who claim the games will be able to continue playing them after they’re no longer available to claim, as long as they remain subscribed to any PlayStation Plus tier.

Players can continue to claim February’s PlayStation Plus Essential games until the end of March 2. These include Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

Sony previously announced that starting in January 2026, “PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit” of the service, with the platform holder instead turning its focus to offering PS5 titles.

However, despite this previous claim, the addition of the PS4-versions of Monster Hunter Rise and The Elder Scrolls Online suggests that PS4 owners will still get at least some of the monthly PlayStation Plus Essential offering for now.