March Xbox Game Pass titles revealed

Xbox has revealed March’s first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles.

Notably, Cyberpunk 2077 will join Xbox Game Pass Premium and Ultimate on March 10, while Hollow Knight: Silksong will be made available to Game Pass Premium subscribers two days later.

As previously announced, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is available from today. Tomorrow, it will be joined by EA Sports F1 25, and then Planet of Lana II on March 5.

February’s Game Pass games included Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, EA Sports College Football 26, The Witcher 3, and more.

Available Today

Final Fantasy III (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

With the power of light nearly eclipsed by the power of darkness, only the crystals’ four chosen adventurers can save the world.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a thrilling Action RPG, set amid the chaos of a civil war in 15th Century Bohemia. You are Henry of Skalitz – an ordinary man doing extraordinary things – caught in a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal and discovery as he embarks on an epic journey.

Coming Soon

to a T (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 4

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

A charming, colorful adventure game from the creator of Katamari Damacy and the uvula team about a teen navigating life in a small town with their cute dog companion. While their body is stuck in a T-pose, they do their best to make the most of it.

EA Sports F1 25 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 4

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Write your own legendary racing story, lead your team, and explore new modes in the official video game of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play now with EA Play and grab this month’s 5,000 XP Boost, available until March 31.

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – March 5

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Can a friendship change the world? Embark on an unforgettable sci-fi adventure with Lana and her loyal companion Mui. Solve clever puzzles, uncover hidden secrets, and confront the dangers reshaping their home. This breathtaking cinematic platformer is sure to challenge your mind, stir your heart, and dazzle your eyes and ears.

Construction Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 10

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Construction Simulator has returned – larger and more impressive than ever! Fulfil your ambition to become a successful construction entrepreneur by establishing your business from scratch, assisted by your mentor, Hape.

Cyberpunk 2077 (Cloud and Console) – March 10

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium

Become V, a cyberpunk-for-hire, and do what it takes to make a name for yourself in the dark future of Night City. But when a once-in-a-lifetime heist to steal an experimental prototype goes wrong, the trajectory of your life changes forever.

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – March 12

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Ascend to the peak of a vast, haunted kingdom in Hollow Knight: Silksong! The sequel to the award-winning action-adventure, Hollow Knight. Explore, fight and survive as Hornet, princess-protector of Hallownest, as she discovers a land ruled by silk and song.

DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 17

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party invites players into a colorful, music-filled adventure with Gabby and her friends. Explore iconic rooms, enjoy playful mini-games, and celebrate creativity and teamwork in a family-friendly party experience.