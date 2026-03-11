March PS Plus Game Catalog titles confirmed, including Persona 5 Royal and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Sony has officially confirmed the games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this month.

As leaked earlier this week, the headline games for March are Persona 5 Royal, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Madden NFL 26.

They’ll be joined by Metal Eden, Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, Astroneer and Blasphemous 2 (the only game not mentioned in the previous leak).

This month’s PlayStation Plus Premium Classics game is Tekken Dark Resurrection, the PSP spin-off of the Tekken series.

The games will all be available to play from March 17, according to Sony.

February’s PlayStation Plus games included Spider-Man 2, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Monster Hunter Stories, Monster Hunter Stories 2, Neva, Season: A Letter to the Future, Venba, Echoes of the End and Rugby 25, as well as PS2 classic title Wall-E.

Here’s March’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog releases, according to Sony’s announcement:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 | PS5

Purge the relentless Tyranid swarms as legendary Space Marine Titus in a spectacular new campaign. Enjoy intense, gory and fast-paced third-person action with hundreds of enemies on screen, from the creators of blockbuster co-op shooter World War Z. Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets with your deadly abilities and devastating weaponry. Uncover dark secrets to drive back the everlasting night and prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity. Defend the Imperium as your own Space Marine in endlessly brutal and replayable PvE missions supporting up to three players. Pick from six classes, unlocking new skills and cosmetics as you progress. Wage eternal war on your enemies in ferocious 6v6 PvP matches and bring glory to your faction.

EA Sports Madden NFL 26 | PS5

Step into the All-Madden legacy this season. Experience generational playmakers, unlock rewards, and celebrate football’s greatest coach. EA Sports Madden NFL 26 leverages a new AI-powered machine learning system trained on thousands of plays from nearly a decade of real NFL data to deliver more explosive gameplay – with new player-specific traits, authentic playstyles, and adaptive counters that match on-field tendencies and strategies of NFL quarterbacks and coaches. Burst upfield like Saquon with updated player movement to reflect the explosive athleticism only the NFL can deliver.

Persona 5 Royal | PS5, PS4

Re-join the Phantom Thieves in a massively expanded and reworked version of the critically-lauded RPG. Expanding on the original 2017 release, Persona 5 Royal comes packed with new characters, confidants, story and locations, and a new grappling hook mechanic for stealthy access to never-before-seen areas. Explore Tokyo, unlock new Personas – demons from within the dream-like dungeons that will fight for you – customise your personal Thieves Den, discover a newly added story arc, cutscenes, alternate endings, and more. Persona 5 Royal retains its signature visual style, while award-nominated composer Shoji Meguro also returns with an all-new soundtrack. Wear the mask. Reveal your truth.

Persona 5 Royal – Ultimate Edition | PS4

Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition includes the game and the Persona 5 Royal DLC Pack, including the costume, battle, and persona DLC found in the Persona 5 Royal Kasumi Costume Bundle, as well as the Persona 5 Royal Battle Bundle, and the Persona 5 Royal Persona Bundle. Prepare for an all-new RPG experience in Persona 5 Royal based in the universe of the award-winning series. Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Break free from the chains of modern society and stage grand heists to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt and make them change their ways.

Blasphemous 2 | PS5, PS4

The second scripture in the Blasphemous series portends the return of The Penitent One. Awakened in a strange new land, and displaced from his final resting place, The Penitent One is thrust back into the endless cycle of life, death, and resurrection, with no other option than to explore this perilous new world and uncover its long-forgotten secrets. Hordes of grotesque enemies stand in your way, awaiting final judgement by the brutal hand of the Penitent One, with titanic twisted bosses also lurking in the darkness, waiting for their chance to return you to the grave from whence you came. How you tackle the labyrinthian world remains at your discretion, there is no wrong turn to be made, only scores to settle.

Metal Eden | PS5

Metal Eden is an adrenaline-rush sci-fi FPS. The advanced Hyper Unit Aska is sent on a suicide mission to rescue the citizens’ Cores from the vast monolithic city Moebius once a hopeful new home for humanity now turned into a deadly trap. Blast your way through the Internal Defence Corps in cybernetic warfare, confront the Engineers and uncover the mysteries of the project Eden. Dive into cybernetic warfare against the machine forces that protect the secrets of an artificial world. Fight a diverse roster of tough, agile mecha troops and elemental forces.

Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria | PS5

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria follows the Dwarves as they embark on a new adventure to reclaim their legendary home beneath the Misty Mountains. Summoned by Lord Gimli Lockbearer, players take control of a company of Dwarves tasked to reclaim the lost spoils from the Dwarven homeland of Moria, known as Khazad-dûm or Dwarrowdelf, in the depths below their very feet. Players will join forces to survive, craft, build and explore the iconic, sprawling mines. Courageous expeditioners will need to be vigilant as mysterious dangers await. Set in a procedurally generated Dwarven realm of Moria, no two adventures will be alike, and every expedition is traversable either solo or online with companions.

Astroneer | PS5, PS4

Reshape the ground under your feet as though it were made of clay. In Astroneer, players use their deform tool to dig, collect, shape and build anything they wish. Survive on and explore carefully crafted planets that can be entirely deformed and traversed. Our vast solar system includes 7 wondrous planets that players can travel between and explore every inch of, from the entire spherical surface, through treacherous layers of caves, all the way down to the mysterious core. Astroneer is better with friends. Group up with other players and work together to create massive industrial bases or to create fun games in the extensive creative sandbox.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Tekken Dark Resurrection | PS5, PS4

The popular 3D fighting game Tekken 5 Dark Resurrection breaks out of the arcade with all new systems and features! Experience the captivating stories of Armor King and newcomers Lili and Dragunov, unique openings and endings for each character, and even an all-new opening CG movie. Story Battle, Quick Battle, Arcade Battle, and Practice: all the modes you’ve come to expect from the series are here. Fight your way to the top of the leaderboards in Tekken Dojo, deal big damage to strike it rich in Gold Rush, or kick back with your favorite characters in a nice round of Tekken Bowl. Whether you’re in the mood for a hardcore challenge or just some casual mini-games, the options are endless. The highly acclaimed character customization features from the previous game are also included, so use the fight money you earn to purchase items and show off your own unique style!