Marathon’s release date may have been accidentally shared early on the Xbox store

The final release date for Bungie’s extraction shooter Marathon may have appeared on the Xbox store before its official announcement.

Reddit user TheJuicebaba posted what they claimed to be a pre-order trailer for the game, saying they spotted it on the Xbox store.

The trailer shows a mix of gameplay and cinematics, then ends with a message saying “coming March 5, 2026 – pre-order now”.

If the trailer is indeed authentic, it appears to have been made available early, because Bungie has yet to officially confirm Marathon’s release date and pre-orders for the game don’t yet appear to be active on the Xbox store.

The Reddit post has since been removed by moderators, but the trailer has continued to be shared on other sites and social media.

Bungie had previously stated that Marathon was planned for a March 2026 release, but hadn’t specified an exact date, meaning the March 5 date is new information if true.

Marathon was originally planned for release on September 23 last year, but Bungie announced last June that it had officially delayed the game, citing a need for more time to refine and test.

The delay followed mixed feedback from players to alpha tests, and a significant controversy around stolen artwork which was found in those test builds.

The game will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC at the target price of $39.99/€39.99/£34.99, and will feature no pay-to-win mechanics according to Bungie.

“With huge thanks to our incredible community, we’ve been able to playtest and gather feedback to ensure that we’re building Marathon with our players in mind,” community lead Andy Salisbury wrote last month after the announcement of the March release window.

“Whether you were with us back in April for our first Alpha or you’re just joining us now, there’s a rich world full of lore and loot for you to discover when your cybernetic biosynthetic shell takes its first steps into our new world.”