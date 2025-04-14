Marathon’s director explains why it isn’t free-to-play: ‘Everyone has their own definition of what’s the right price’

Marathon’s director has explained the decision behind the game not being free-to-play.

Developed by Bungie, Marathon is an extraction shooter. The game sees players form a crew of three to battle against up to 18 other players in each zone. Over the weekend, Bungie debuted the first gameplay from the game, as well as the release date and closed alpha plans.

Bungie also confirmed that the game will be a “premium product,” though the studio has yet to confirm the price.

Now, speaking on the Friends Per Second Podcast, director Joe Ziegler has explained why Bungie’s Marathon won’t launch as a free-to-play title.

“We’re hoping that what we’re showing is exciting enough that someone is going to take the leap with us, but we are also committed to delivering on seasons past this that will continuously offer to evolve the game without an increase to the box price,” Ziegler said.

“What we’re hoping everyone understands about the game is that we’re focused on committing to making this a game that’s really awesome, and we think that starting point is really strong at this current time. Everyone’s got their own definition of what is the right price.”

Marathon is set for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC. The game won’t require players on other platforms to sign up for a PlayStation Network account, Bungie has confirmed.

It was reported last year that Bungie and Sony are reportedly considering a $40 price tag for Marathon. This price point would bring it in line with Helldivers 2 and the now-defunct Concord.

Former Valorant game director Joe Ziegler announced in March 2024 that he had taken over as Marathon game director, amidst reports that former game director Christopher Barrett had left the company.