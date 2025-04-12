Marathon release date revealed in first gameplay trailer

Bungie has revealed the first gameplay and more details about Marathon, including the game’s release date.

The game is described as a “team-based extraction shooter.” Players play as a mercenary who has given up their human form for a biosynthetic shell with unique abilities and stats. Players form a crew of three to battle against up to 18 other players in each zone.

The game will be released on September 23, 2025.

“From the creators of Halo and Destiny comes Marathon, a team-based extraction shooter. Choose your Runner and scavenge the lost colony of Tau Ceti IV for fortune, power, and answers to Tau Ceti’s secrets,” reads a description for the game.

Players fight over loot, which they must then extract successfully with to collect. If a team dies, their loo can be collected by other players. Bungie has also confirmed that it will allow players to play the game without the need of a full squad, however this will be sustainably more challenging.

The game’s closed alpha test starts April 23. Any players interested in the testing Marathon ahead of its September release can sign up on the Marathon Discord.

Marathon is set for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC. The game won’t require players on other platforms to sign up for a PlayStation Network account, Bungie has confirmed.

Bungie and Sony are reportedly considering a $40 price tag for Marathon.

Former Valorant game director Joe Ziegler announced in March 2024 that he had taken over as Marathon game director, amidst reports that former game director Christopher Barrett had left the company.

It was alleged last year that Barrett was fired by Bungie after being accused of inappropriate behaviour.