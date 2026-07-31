Major Nintendo Switch update adds Mario Sunshine and unreleased Virtual Boy games

Nintendo has announced a major Nintendo Switch Online update planned for next month, which will add new games and features for Virtual Boy and GameCube.

On August 13, Super Mario Sunshine will be added to Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics on Nintendo Switch 2. Previously, the classic platformer was only available via the now-discontinued 3D All-Stars collection.

On August 4, two previously unreleased games will be added to the Virtual Boy library, along with the previously announced ability to customize screen color.

The two unreleased games are D-Hopper and Zero Racers. Notably, the latter is a spin-off game based on F-Zero that was “completed” but ultimately never released, according to a former Nintendo staff member.

G-Zero, which was later renamed Zero Racers, was originally in development for the Virtual Boy, but the commercial failure of the hardware meant it, along with a number of other planned titles, were never released.

The majority of Virtual Boy’s library has now been added to its Switch Online offering, which launched earlier this year and requires a physical accessory to play.

The only Virtual Boy games that haven’t been confirmed as coming to the service are Nester’s Funky Bowling, Panic Bomber, SD Gundam Dimension War, Space Squash, Virtual Fighting, Virtual Lab, Virtual League Baseball, and Waterworld.

However, because several of these games featured licensed IPs, they are unlikely to appear in the future.