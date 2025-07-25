Magic: The Gathering’s Final Fantasy set made $200 million in one day

Magic: The Gathering’s Final Fantasy expansion is the best-selling set in franchise history, and sold $200 million worth of product in one day, according to its maker.

The set, which saw characters, locations, spells, and enemies from across the Final Fantasy saga appear in Magic: The Gathering form, was a monster success, with every single product in the set quickly selling out.

For comparison, Magic: The Gathering’s Lord of the Rings set needed six months to sell the same number of cards that Final Fantasy managed in one day. What makes this more impressive is that the Lord of the Rings set famously included a 1/1 The One Ring card, which would later be sold to rapper Post Malone for millions of dollars.

“We couldn’t produce enough,” Hasbro CEO Chris Cock said (via GameSpot). “I think we increased production runs on it four times pre-release. It was substantially–by many, many very high double-digit percentages–ahead of any other production run we’ve ever done, and we left the market wanting more.”

Compounding the interest in the set was the Collector Boosters, which included rare, costly cards that weren’t found in the traditional Play Boosters.

A week after launch, boxes of these Collector Boosters were being sold for $1000 at card shows, more than double the retail price of the box.

Final Fantasy is the latest gaming brand to crossover with Magic: The Gathering, following successful sets based on Fallout and Assassin’s Creed.