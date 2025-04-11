Mafia: The Old Country’s release date has appeared online

The release date for Mafia: The Old Country has appeared online, seemingly being included in marketing material early.

Developer Hangar 13 and publisher 2K call The Old Country “the start of a new crime saga for the acclaimed Mafia franchise.”

Set in 1900s Sicily, the game follows Enzo, who survives a childhood working in the island’s sulfur mines and finds himself with the opportunity to join Don Torrisi’s crime family.

The game is officially scheduled for 2025, but now it appears that the release date has been revealed early via a Steam blog post.

The blog post, which is now circulating on social media, has since been edited, but originally it stated that the game is set to be released on August 8.

The information was likely planned to be released following PAX East, which will see developer Hanger 13 premiere new gameplay from the game, and, presumably, the release date.

Mafia: The Old Country is set for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC.

At the time of the game’s announcement, Hangar 13 president Nick Baynes added: ““Mafia: The Old Country is a love letter to old-style, gritty Mafia stories where players can uncover the origins of organized crime.

“Everyone at Hangar 13 is committed to creating the most authentic and intense story of the franchise, and we can’t wait for players to experience the journey with Enzo.”

Mafia and Mafia 2 received Definitive Edition releases in 2020, but The Old Country will be the first entirely new Mafia game since Mafia 3 was released in 2016.