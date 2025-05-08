Mafia: The Old Country release date and $50 price point confirmed

The release date for Mafia: The Old Country has been officially confirmed, along with a $50 price point.

The fourth main entry in the Mafia series will be released on August 8, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam and Nvidia GeForce Now).

Despite the topic of rising game prices being a prominent fixture in recent months, 2K has opted to price the Standard Edition of Mafia: The Old Country at $49.99 / £44.99.

This will also be accompanied by a $59.99 Deluxe Edition, which includes the following extra items:

Padrino Pack Padrino Outfit Lupara Speciale Shotgun Vendetti Speciale Pistol Immortale Charm Stiletto Speciale Knife Eckhart Speciale Limousine Cosimo Horse and accessories

Gatto Nero Pack Gatto Nero Racing Outfit Bodeo Nero Pistol Carozella Nero Race Car Velocita Charm

Digital bonus – Original Score

Digital Artbook

Players who pre-order either edition of the game will also get the Soldato Pack, which contains the Soldato Outfit, the Scannaturi Speciale Knife, the Tesoro Horse and accessories and the Lupara Charm.

The game’s price point appears to reflect its place in 2K’s library as a title with a standalone, linear storyline, as opposed to the live service games also offered by the publisher.

“We think there’s a large audience for compelling stories that don’t require massive time commitments,” 2K president David Ismailer said in a statement. “We’re excited to offer a game like Mafia: The Old Country in our portfolio, and to provide a linear highly-polished narrative experience that can easily complement the other more persistent games our players also love and engage with on a more consistent basis.”

The release date and price news was assisted by a new gameplay trailer which shows the game in action, in particular its refined stealth mechanics.

“Mafia: The Old Country is a focused, linear experience that combines quality storytelling, authentic era immersion and a refined take on the familiar Mafia gameplay,” Hangar 13 president Nick Baynes said in a statement.

“That focus allows us to deliver a story that’s gritty, grounded, brutal and emotional. Embracing early 1900s era Sicily, this is a mafia origin story that follows our protagonist, Enzo Favara, as he takes the oath and works his way up Don Torrisi’s crime family.”